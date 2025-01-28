BJP's Verma Accuses AAP of Electoral Misconduct

In a heated accusation, BJP's Parvesh Verma alleged that AAP workers were actively engaging in electoral misconduct by distributing money and liquor across constituencies in New Delhi.

Verma claims that these activities were carried out using private vehicles bearing 'Delhi Government' stickers and UP registration numbers, according to statements made at a press conference.

The BJP representative has filed complaints with the Election Commission and Delhi Police, urging stringent measures against his AAP rival as the city prepares to vote on February 5, with results to follow on February 8.

