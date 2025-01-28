Rift in INDIA Bloc: Kejriwal and Gandhi Exchange Barbs

Tensions within the INDIA bloc have intensified as AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing counterattack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kejriwal questioned Gandhi over the unsolved National Herald and land grab cases linked to Robert Vadra. He was responding to Gandhi's criticism during a Delhi poll rally.

Gandhi accused Kejriwal of being fearful of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and neglecting governance amidst the 'liquor scam' and living lavishly in a 'Sheesh Mahal.' Kejriwal defended himself, accusing Gandhi of being silent on incrimination due to alleged Congress agreements with the BJP.

As key allies like Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav rally behind Kejriwal, the Congress party focuses on reviving its dominance in the upcoming polls. The escalating war of words adds further strain to the fragile INDIA bloc alliance, with the Delhi elections just around the corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)