Rift in INDIA Bloc: Kejriwal and Gandhi Exchange Barbs
Tensions within the INDIA bloc surface as AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal retaliates against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism. Kejriwal challenges Gandhi over family allegations while defending his stance amid the looming elections. Their discord reflects the fragile alliance formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with significant implications on Delhi's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Tensions within the INDIA bloc have intensified as AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing counterattack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kejriwal questioned Gandhi over the unsolved National Herald and land grab cases linked to Robert Vadra. He was responding to Gandhi's criticism during a Delhi poll rally.
Gandhi accused Kejriwal of being fearful of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and neglecting governance amidst the 'liquor scam' and living lavishly in a 'Sheesh Mahal.' Kejriwal defended himself, accusing Gandhi of being silent on incrimination due to alleged Congress agreements with the BJP.
As key allies like Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav rally behind Kejriwal, the Congress party focuses on reviving its dominance in the upcoming polls. The escalating war of words adds further strain to the fragile INDIA bloc alliance, with the Delhi elections just around the corner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds luncheon meeting with ruling Mahayuti MLAs at INS Angre Auditorium in Mumbai.
Narendra Modi's Water Revolution in Gujarat
India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready: PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.