Canada's Democratic Resilience: Unaffected by Interference Scare
An official report reveals that while China and India's attempts to meddle in Canadian elections did not alter outcomes, they eroded public trust. The investigation criticized the Canadian government for delayed responses and poor communication. The findings come ahead of the ruling Liberal Party's leadership change.
The Canadian government's slow response to election interference by China and India did not affect the results, according to an official probe. Released on Tuesday, the report confirms foreign meddling's impact on public trust but not on the election outcomes.
Triggered by media reports, the inquiry scrutinized potential Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections won by the Liberals. It reiterated that while elections remain unaffected, public confidence took a hit. China's embassy has denied such meddling; India labeled Canada's accusations as interference in its internal matters.
The government has pledged to review the findings for future safeguard improvements as China and India were highlighted as major interference agents. Despite delays, protective measures are in place. Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue praised democratic resilience amidst these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
