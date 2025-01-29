Negotiation Impasse: Russia Awaits Ukraine's Move
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to negotiate with Ukraine while criticizing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's authority. Putin suggested a legal path via Ukraine's parliament for discussions but claimed a lack of interest from Kyiv. The negotiation remains stalled due to legitimacy concerns.
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine shows no interest in engaging. In a statement on Tuesday, Putin emphasized that there is a legal pathway for talks, but criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's legitimacy.
Putin told Russian state television that the Ukrainian leader's mandate had expired, questioning his authority to sign negotiation documents. Despite highlighting a legal route involving Ukraine's parliament, Putin noted Kyiv's apparent lack of willingness to proceed.
The ongoing impasse underscores the complexities surrounding potential diplomatic resolutions, with both nations seemingly at a standstill amid legitimacy controversies.
