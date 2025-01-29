Left Menu

German Chancellor Condemns Trump's Resettlement Plan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, labeling it unacceptable. Scholz advocated for a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians coexist peacefully. He stressed the importance of allowing Palestinian self-governance in Gaza for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:42 IST
German Chancellor Condemns Trump's Resettlement Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced strong opposition to former U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. Speaking at a campaign event in Berlin, Scholz called the proposal 'unacceptable.'

Scholz reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side by side. He highlighted that the Palestinian Authority should assume responsibility for Gaza, noting that a recent ceasefire offers a fragile hope for peace.

Both Egypt and Jordan, already home to significant Palestinian populations, have rejected Trump's idea. Scholz emphasized that peace is achievable only if Palestinians in Gaza can envision a future of self-governance. Meanwhile, Germany remains a key arms supplier to Israel, with defense exports rising nearly tenfold in 2023 amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025