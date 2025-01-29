German Chancellor Condemns Trump's Resettlement Plan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, labeling it unacceptable. Scholz advocated for a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians coexist peacefully. He stressed the importance of allowing Palestinian self-governance in Gaza for lasting peace.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced strong opposition to former U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. Speaking at a campaign event in Berlin, Scholz called the proposal 'unacceptable.'
Scholz reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side by side. He highlighted that the Palestinian Authority should assume responsibility for Gaza, noting that a recent ceasefire offers a fragile hope for peace.
Both Egypt and Jordan, already home to significant Palestinian populations, have rejected Trump's idea. Scholz emphasized that peace is achievable only if Palestinians in Gaza can envision a future of self-governance. Meanwhile, Germany remains a key arms supplier to Israel, with defense exports rising nearly tenfold in 2023 amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas militants.
