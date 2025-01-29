Sandeep Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal Over 'Poisoned Water' Claims

In a fierce political exchange, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit has slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making unsubstantiated genocide allegations against a government. Dikshit has urged the Election Commission of India to take action against Kejriwal, citing his 'poisoned water' remarks as fallacious and harmful.

Dikshit revealed that he had written to the Election Commission, pointing out Kejriwal's grave accusations regarding poison prevention efforts by Delhi engineers. Despite claims by the Delhi Jal Board CEO refuting any such incidents, Dikshit alleges Kejriwal's involvement in significant corruption, especially surrounding the liquor policy.

The controversy escalates against the backdrop of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, as Kejriwal is instructed by the Election Commission to validate his serious accusations regarding water poisoning by January 29. Meanwhile, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has criticized Kejriwal's claims as misleading and urged for a focus on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)