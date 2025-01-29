Delhi Election Campaign Heats Up: Modi's Bold Promise for Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections by expressing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory. Addressing a rally in the Ghonda constituency, Modi declared that on February 5, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be ousted, and the BJP would take charge.

Modi criticized AAP's governance, highlighting the public's desire for a government that would tackle issues like tanker mafias and provide tap water across Delhi. According to Modi, Delhi residents are eager for development and welfare policies that cater to the poor, including housing and modern infrastructure.

The Prime Minister commended BJP's Delhi unit for its manifesto, emphasizing welfare schemes for key demographics such as women, youth, and middle-class citizens. Modi assured voters that a BJP government would deliver on these promises with a 'Modi Guarantee'.

He lamented Delhi's lack of development compared to other parts of India, questioning its status as a capital city. Modi stressed the need for voters to support BJP for genuine change, appealing for a chance to govern and fix longstanding local issues.

Acknowledging past governance by AAP and Congress, Modi criticized their inability to resolve pressing problems like traffic congestion and poor infrastructure. He urged Delhi's residents to consider BJP's track record of fulfilling promises and to grant him a mandate to lead Delhi into a new era of growth.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. The BJP is aiming to regain power in the capital after nearly three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)