Verma Files Corruption Complaint Against Kejriwal Over CCTV Scam
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has lodged a complaint against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged corruption related to CCTV installations. Verma accuses Kejriwal and officials of embezzling funds, demanding a thorough investigation and legal action against those responsible.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political skirmish, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma has formally filed a corruption complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister and other officials of embezzling funds allocated for CCTV installations in the New Delhi constituency.
The complaint, submitted to the Anti-Corruption Branch, alleges that under the guise of a development project, officials siphoned off a substantial portion of the Rs12 crore budget, with many cameras either uninstalled or substandard. Verma insists, "The works were awarded to loot public money, a cognizable offense," indicating fabricated documentation was used to disguise fund misuse.
Verma urges immediate action under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other laws, calling for custodial interrogation of those involved. He demands swift prosecution to hold accountable those responsible for this alleged corruption to safeguard public interest and funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case
AAP Criticizes BJP's Silence on CM Candidate
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections