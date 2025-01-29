Left Menu

Verma Files Corruption Complaint Against Kejriwal Over CCTV Scam

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has lodged a complaint against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged corruption related to CCTV installations. Verma accuses Kejriwal and officials of embezzling funds, demanding a thorough investigation and legal action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:46 IST
Parvesh Verma, BJP candidate for the New Delhi constituency. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political skirmish, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma has formally filed a corruption complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister and other officials of embezzling funds allocated for CCTV installations in the New Delhi constituency.

The complaint, submitted to the Anti-Corruption Branch, alleges that under the guise of a development project, officials siphoned off a substantial portion of the Rs12 crore budget, with many cameras either uninstalled or substandard. Verma insists, "The works were awarded to loot public money, a cognizable offense," indicating fabricated documentation was used to disguise fund misuse.

Verma urges immediate action under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other laws, calling for custodial interrogation of those involved. He demands swift prosecution to hold accountable those responsible for this alleged corruption to safeguard public interest and funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

