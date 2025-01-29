Conspiracy and Communal Threat: Vandalism of B R Ambedkar's Statue Sparks Outrage

A delegation from the state BJP unit met with Punjab's Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday, urging an independent investigation into an incident where a man attempted to vandalize a life-size statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar.

The delegation condemned the act vigorously, demanding that the conspiracy and individuals behind this incident be unveiled. They contested that Akash Singh, apprehended by police for allegedly damaging the statue, was part of a larger scheme to disturb the peace.

Party leaders accused the Punjab state government of failing to maintain law and order, especially since the incident occurred on Republic Day. They called for a high-level inquiry by an external agency to uncover the masterminds and ensure justice is served, highlighting concerns over communal harmony and democracy.

