Conspiracy and Communal Threat: Vandalism of B R Ambedkar's Statue Sparks Outrage

A BJP delegation met Punjab Governor to demand an independent probe into an attempted defacement of B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar by Akash Singh. Alleging a conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab, the delegation criticized the state government's failure to protect communal harmony and called for a central investigation.

Updated: 29-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the state BJP unit met with Punjab's Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday, urging an independent investigation into an incident where a man attempted to vandalize a life-size statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar.

The delegation condemned the act vigorously, demanding that the conspiracy and individuals behind this incident be unveiled. They contested that Akash Singh, apprehended by police for allegedly damaging the statue, was part of a larger scheme to disturb the peace.

Party leaders accused the Punjab state government of failing to maintain law and order, especially since the incident occurred on Republic Day. They called for a high-level inquiry by an external agency to uncover the masterminds and ensure justice is served, highlighting concerns over communal harmony and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

