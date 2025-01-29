Assam CM Challenges Kejriwal Over 'Poisoned Water' Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over his claims of 'poisoned water' in Delhi. He challenges Kejriwal to prove his allegations regarding the Yamuna River's pollution, accusing him of defaming his birthplace. The Election Commission demands evidence from Kejriwal amid political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fiercely criticized Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over his 'poisoned water' remarks. Addressing a public rally, Sarma condemned Kejriwal for making derogatory comments about his home state while failing to address his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River.
Sarma further questioned Kejriwal's commitment, recalling the latter's pledge not to contest elections until the Yamuna was cleaned. 'Can he take a dip in the Yamuna?' Sarma asked, accusing Kejriwal of concocting stories to avoid accountability. He stated, 'I will die but never speak wrong about my birthplace,' underlining his disdain for the AAP leader's remarks.
The political spat intensified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighing in, labeling Kejriwal's accusations as 'disgusting' and 'fear-driven.' Simultaneously, the Election Commission has requested Kejriwal to submit evidence to support his claims regarding the alleged poisoning of Yamuna waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
