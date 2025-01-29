Kejriwal's Strategic Offensive: AAP-Congress Rift in Delhi Politics

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a blistering critique of the Congress, encouraging voters not to squander their votes on the "grand old party". Speaking at a public meeting in Badli, Kejriwal accused Congress of providing covert support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During his address, Kejriwal emphasized the importance of voting strategically to secure a win, rather than cutting votes to cause a defeat. He highlighted AAP's welfare schemes and appealed to women to persuade male family members to vote for AAP, alleging that men are often swayed by Congress and BJP.

As tensions heighten within the INDIA alliance, Kejriwal also countered allegations from Congress, notably those made by Rahul Gandhi. The political scene heats up as the BJP attempts to regain influence in Delhi, a battleground against AAP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)