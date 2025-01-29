Left Menu

Kejriwal's Strategic Offensive: AAP-Congress Rift in Delhi Politics

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, criticizes Congress at a rally, claiming they aid BJP. He urges voters to support AAP, emphasizing its welfare schemes. Tensions rise as Kejriwal and Congress clash amid election campaigns. AAP and Congress compete for the Delhi Assembly as BJP seeks to gain power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:37 IST
Kejriwal's Strategic Offensive: AAP-Congress Rift in Delhi Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a blistering critique of the Congress, encouraging voters not to squander their votes on the "grand old party". Speaking at a public meeting in Badli, Kejriwal accused Congress of providing covert support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During his address, Kejriwal emphasized the importance of voting strategically to secure a win, rather than cutting votes to cause a defeat. He highlighted AAP's welfare schemes and appealed to women to persuade male family members to vote for AAP, alleging that men are often swayed by Congress and BJP.

As tensions heighten within the INDIA alliance, Kejriwal also countered allegations from Congress, notably those made by Rahul Gandhi. The political scene heats up as the BJP attempts to regain influence in Delhi, a battleground against AAP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025