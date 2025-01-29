Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly: Accusations Over Yamuna's Contaminated Waters

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for claiming Haryana poisons Yamuna waters. With Delhi elections near, the blame game intensifies amid protests over river pollution. Haryana's Anil Vij strikes back, questioning AAP's decade-long promise to clean the river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:10 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising political temperatures in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing rallies in support of BJP Delhi candidates, Dhami criticized Kejriwal's remarks alleging that Haryana contaminates the Yamuna river waters flowing into Delhi.

Dhami passionately defended the BJP, asserting that while the Yamuna water remains pure as it travels through Uttarakhand, it becomes polluted when it reaches Delhi under AAP's governance. He accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfill his long-standing promise to clean Delhi's Yamuna over the last decade.

In a related development, Haryana Minister Anil Vij rebutted Kejriwal's accusations, suggesting that Kejriwal tends to blame neighboring states for Delhi's issues. As Delhi gear ups for its assembly polls on February 5, the political skirmishes continue, underscoring the tension between AAP, BJP, and other parties competing for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

