Turkish authorities intensified their crackdown on dissent this week, detaining a prominent investigative journalist and four colleagues while replacing an elected pro-Kurdish mayor with a state appointee. These actions have drawn criticism, with detractors linking the crackdown to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party's significant losses in the March local elections.

Despite allegations of political motivation, government officials maintain that Turkish courts operate independently. Investigative journalist Baris Pehlivan was taken into custody alongside Halk TV's chief editor Serhan Asker and presenter Seda Selek. The move followed the broadcaster airing a contentious phone conversation, raising accusations of biased reporting against opposition mayors.

Meanwhile, other journalists from the opposition-aligned Halk TV face potential charges for disclosing private conversations without permission. Skeptics continue to challenge the impartiality of such legal actions, as opposition figures remain under scrutiny amid growing calls for early elections.

