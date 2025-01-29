Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Turkey Cracks Down on Opposition

Turkish authorities have detained five journalists and replaced a pro-Kurdish mayor with a state appointee, intensifying a crackdown on dissent. Critics link these actions to losses by President Erdogan's party in recent elections. Allegations of political motivation are denied, as authorities claim independent court operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:10 IST
Tensions Rise as Turkey Cracks Down on Opposition
journalist
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities intensified their crackdown on dissent this week, detaining a prominent investigative journalist and four colleagues while replacing an elected pro-Kurdish mayor with a state appointee. These actions have drawn criticism, with detractors linking the crackdown to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party's significant losses in the March local elections.

Despite allegations of political motivation, government officials maintain that Turkish courts operate independently. Investigative journalist Baris Pehlivan was taken into custody alongside Halk TV's chief editor Serhan Asker and presenter Seda Selek. The move followed the broadcaster airing a contentious phone conversation, raising accusations of biased reporting against opposition mayors.

Meanwhile, other journalists from the opposition-aligned Halk TV face potential charges for disclosing private conversations without permission. Skeptics continue to challenge the impartiality of such legal actions, as opposition figures remain under scrutiny amid growing calls for early elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025