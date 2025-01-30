BJP Triumphs Over AAP-Congress in Chandigarh Mayoral Elections
In the high-stakes Chandigarh mayoral elections, BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was elected as the new mayor, defeating AAP's Prem Lata. Meanwhile, Congress candidates Jasbir Singh Bunty and Taruna Mehta secured victories for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor positions, respectively. Cross-voting influenced the results.
The BJP clinched victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections as Harpreet Kaur Babla was elected mayor, defeating AAP-backed Prem Lata on Thursday.
With Babla securing 19 votes and Lata trailing with 17, the poll results underscore suspected cross-voting amid the AAP-Congress coalition's attempt to dominate the 35-member municipal body.
Congress candidates Jasbir Singh Bunty and Taruna Mehta won senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts, respectively, indicating BJP's challenge was influential across multiple key positions.
