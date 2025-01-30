Amit Shah Accuses AAP of Using Yamuna Pollution for Political Gain
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of poisoning the Yamuna River. According to Shah, Kejriwal is making excuses for AAP's failure by blaming BJP. He claims corruption during AAP's rule hindered the Yamuna's cleaning, urging Delhiites to vote for BJP.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious allegations against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of poisoning the Yamuna River amid fears of losing assembly polls. Shah claims Kejriwal is responsible for polluting the river and forcing Delhi residents to consume its tainted water.
Speaking at a public rally in the Rohini Assembly constituency, Shah charged that funds intended for the Yamuna's purification were misused during AAP's governance under Kejriwal, amounting to corruption. He urged Delhi voters to remove the AAP from power, labeling Kejriwal's actions as an excuse to mask the impending electoral defeat.
Shah emphasized that February 5 is a crucial day for the citizens of Delhi to oust AAP and empower the BJP to transform Delhi into a top-tier capital. He called for a political change, promising a cleaner and more prosperous future under BJP leadership.
