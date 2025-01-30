Tension Escalates as Punjab CM Accuses Election Commission of Bias

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sharply criticized the Election Commission and Delhi Police, accusing them of conducting a 'raid' at his residence, Kapurthala House, to tarnish the image of Punjabis.

Mann, in a social media post, claimed that the Election Commission is turning a blind eye to BJP's allegedly open distribution of money in the lead-up to the Delhi elections, opting instead to target him.

An election official confirmed that a team was dispatched to Mann's residence for search operations based on a complaint about money distribution but was denied entry.

