Tension Escalates as Punjab CM Accuses Election Commission of Bias

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Election Commission and Delhi Police for conducting a 'raid' at his Kapurthala House residence, accusing them of defaming Punjabis under the BJP's influence. He alleged that the EC ignored BJP's alleged vote-buying ahead of the Delhi polls.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sharply criticized the Election Commission and Delhi Police, accusing them of conducting a 'raid' at his residence, Kapurthala House, to tarnish the image of Punjabis.
Mann, in a social media post, claimed that the Election Commission is turning a blind eye to BJP's allegedly open distribution of money in the lead-up to the Delhi elections, opting instead to target him.
An election official confirmed that a team was dispatched to Mann's residence for search operations based on a complaint about money distribution but was denied entry.
