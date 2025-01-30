Dimple Yadav's Roadshow Sets Stage for Milkipur By-election Battle
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav conducted a roadshow in Milkipur to garner support for candidate Ajit Prasad before the Feb 5 by-election. She criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over issues like unemployment and the Maha Kumbh stampede. The by-election sees a key contest between the SP and BJP.
On Thursday, Dimple Yadav, MP from the Samajwadi Party (SP), led a spirited roadshow in Milkipur Assembly constituency, rallying support for party candidate Ajit Prasad in anticipation of the February 5 by-election.
During the roadshow, which spanned from Kumaraganj-Khadasa Road to Milkipur Chauraha, Yadav aimed pointed criticism at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the government's negligence with reference to the recent Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy.
With a large audience of farmers, youth, and women in attendance, Yadav called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for issues like inflation and unemployment, while urging voters to ensure a resounding victory for Prasad over the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.
