Dimple Yadav's Roadshow Sets Stage for Milkipur By-election Battle

On Thursday, Dimple Yadav, MP from the Samajwadi Party (SP), led a spirited roadshow in Milkipur Assembly constituency, rallying support for party candidate Ajit Prasad in anticipation of the February 5 by-election.

During the roadshow, which spanned from Kumaraganj-Khadasa Road to Milkipur Chauraha, Yadav aimed pointed criticism at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the government's negligence with reference to the recent Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy.

With a large audience of farmers, youth, and women in attendance, Yadav called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for issues like inflation and unemployment, while urging voters to ensure a resounding victory for Prasad over the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

(With inputs from agencies.)