Assam CM Criticizes Kejriwal Over Political and Religious Stances

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Arvind Kejriwal, claiming the AAP leader lost his mental balance after betraying Anna Hazare and developing a criminal mindset in Tihar jail. Sarma accused Kejriwal of religious bias, unfulfilled promises on river pollution, and questioned the efficiency of Mohalla clinics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of losing his mental balance after betraying activist Anna Hazare. The allegations extended to Kejriwal's stay in Tihar jail, during which Sarma claims he developed a criminal mindset.

Addressing supporters of BJP in Karawal Nagar, Sarma criticized Kejriwal for allegedly prioritizing funds for religious leaders over minority empowerment. He further charged him with harboring bias against Hindus while ignoring the Rohingya issue, questioning Kejriwal's allegiance and integrity.

Targeting unfulfilled promises, Sarma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, blaming the AAP leader for its pollution. Highlighting infrastructure concerns, Sarma dismissed the effectiveness of Mohalla clinics in Delhi, advocating instead for multi-specialty hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

