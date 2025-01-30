Chandigarh Mayoral Upset: AAP Blames Congress for Cross-Voting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) placed the blame on the Congress for its surprising loss in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election for the mayoral position.

AAP alleged that some Congress councillors engaged in cross-voting, resulting in BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla winning the mayoral race. Despite a supposed alliance, the AAP-Congress coalition failed to secure victory as needed votes were stripped away.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the Congress of colluding with BJP, warning Delhi voters of Congress's duplicity. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also labeled the purported Congress-BJP collaboration as 'unethical,' citing its motives linked to upcoming Delhi elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)