Chandigarh Mayoral Upset: AAP Blames Congress for Cross-Voting
The Aam Aadmi Party accused Congress of cross-voting leading to BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla being elected as Chandigarh's new mayor. Despite an AAP-Congress alliance, some Congress councillors allegedly switched sides. AAP leaders claim an 'unethical alliance' formed between Congress and BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) placed the blame on the Congress for its surprising loss in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election for the mayoral position.
AAP alleged that some Congress councillors engaged in cross-voting, resulting in BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla winning the mayoral race. Despite a supposed alliance, the AAP-Congress coalition failed to secure victory as needed votes were stripped away.
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the Congress of colluding with BJP, warning Delhi voters of Congress's duplicity. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also labeled the purported Congress-BJP collaboration as 'unethical,' citing its motives linked to upcoming Delhi elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
