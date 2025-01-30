Election Raid Drama at Punjab CM's Residence Sparks Political Storm
High drama unfolded outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence as EC officials tried to conduct a search amid allegations of money distribution before the assembly polls. AAP leaders accused the EC and Delhi Police of defaming Punjabis, leading to a political standoff with the BJP.
In a dramatic twist, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi became the center of controversy as Election Commission officials, accompanied by Delhi Police, attempted a search following allegations of money distribution. The incident unfolded amidst the tense atmosphere of the February 5 assembly polls.
The Aam Aadmi Party, with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, accused the EC of bias, claiming attempts to malign Punjabis at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The tension escalated when an EC team left empty-handed after a two-hour standoff, unable to conduct a full search.
Punjab CM Mann criticized the police actions, alleging unjust targeting of AAP members while accusing BJP operatives of openly distributing cash. The episode intensified the electoral face-off in Delhi, as accusations flew across party lines, highlighting deep political divides.
