Left Menu

Election Raid Drama at Punjab CM's Residence Sparks Political Storm

High drama unfolded outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence as EC officials tried to conduct a search amid allegations of money distribution before the assembly polls. AAP leaders accused the EC and Delhi Police of defaming Punjabis, leading to a political standoff with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:24 IST
Election Raid Drama at Punjab CM's Residence Sparks Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi became the center of controversy as Election Commission officials, accompanied by Delhi Police, attempted a search following allegations of money distribution. The incident unfolded amidst the tense atmosphere of the February 5 assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party, with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, accused the EC of bias, claiming attempts to malign Punjabis at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The tension escalated when an EC team left empty-handed after a two-hour standoff, unable to conduct a full search.

Punjab CM Mann criticized the police actions, alleging unjust targeting of AAP members while accusing BJP operatives of openly distributing cash. The episode intensified the electoral face-off in Delhi, as accusations flew across party lines, highlighting deep political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025