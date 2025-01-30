Left Menu

Election Tensions Soar: Delhi Police's Raid Sparks Political Outcry

Political tensions between the BJP and AAP intensified ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections after a police raid at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Mann claims bias against BJP leaders, who allegedly distribute cash openly. The Election Commission cites a complaint as the reason for the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:27 IST
Election Tensions Soar: Delhi Police's Raid Sparks Political Outcry
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo Credit: Youtube/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the escalating political landscape of the Delhi Assembly Elections, clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have reached new heights. The Delhi Police conducted a controversial search of the Kapurthala House, the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the capital, on allegations of illicit money distribution.

The operation, conducted by the police's Flying Squad Team, followed a complaint lodged on the cVIGIL app—a citizen-driven tool for reporting election-related violations. Mann, however, criticized the raid, arguing it reflected an unbalanced political bias, as no similar actions were taken against BJP leaders who were accused of similar allegations.

AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, voiced solidarity with Mann, criticizing the BJP for employing intimidation tactics ahead of the elections. The Election Commission defended its actions, while Mann accused it of undermining Punjabi dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025