Election Tensions Soar: Delhi Police's Raid Sparks Political Outcry

In the escalating political landscape of the Delhi Assembly Elections, clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have reached new heights. The Delhi Police conducted a controversial search of the Kapurthala House, the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the capital, on allegations of illicit money distribution.

The operation, conducted by the police's Flying Squad Team, followed a complaint lodged on the cVIGIL app—a citizen-driven tool for reporting election-related violations. Mann, however, criticized the raid, arguing it reflected an unbalanced political bias, as no similar actions were taken against BJP leaders who were accused of similar allegations.

AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, voiced solidarity with Mann, criticizing the BJP for employing intimidation tactics ahead of the elections. The Election Commission defended its actions, while Mann accused it of undermining Punjabi dignity.

