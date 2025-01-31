Tulsi Gabbard Faces Uphill Battle in Intelligence Nomination

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, encountered significant opposition during her Senate confirmation hearing. Senators interrogated her previous comments seen as Russia-sympathetic and her defense of Edward Snowden, amplifying bipartisan doubts about her suitability for the role.

Lawmakers questioned Gabbard's stance on Russia's actions in Ukraine and her controversial 2017 meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. While maintaining that Vladimir Putin initiated the Ukraine conflict, she avoided labeling Snowden as a traitor, despite acknowledging his legal violations.

The hearing underscored concerns about Gabbard's unconventional views, with Republicans and Democrats scrutinizing her past attempts to repeal privacy laws. Her nomination, supported by Trump ally Tom Cotton, remains uncertain as the Senate Intelligence Committee deliberates.

