Trump's Controversial Stance: Troop Levels in Syria and Palestinian Resettlement Proposal

President Donald Trump has chosen to remain tight-lipped about whether the United States will maintain its troop levels in Syria. When pressed by reporters, Trump stated, 'We'll make a determination on that,' distancing the US from involvement in what he termed Syria's 'own mess.'

The revelation that US troop numbers have surged to around 2,000, despite official figures suggesting about 900, underscores ongoing tensions with regional players like Turkiye and Iraq. Israel, on the other hand, has been pressing the US to maintain a military presence there.

In another contentious move, Trump suggested that Egypt and Jordan could absorb Palestinians from Gaza. Despite flat rejections from both countries, Trump seemed undeterred, citing US leverage through aid ties. Human rights groups have raised concerns, citing accusations against Israel for ethnic cleansing.

(With inputs from agencies.)