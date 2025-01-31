Fadnavis Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Polls, Predicts BJP Takeover
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and a 'marathon of lies'. At a rally, Fadnavis mocked Kejriwal's promises, asserting BJP's impending victory. As Delhi's elections near, major parties clash, with voting set for February 5.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of engaging in a 'marathon of lies'. Fadnavis claimed that Kejriwal, who once entered politics to curb corruption, is now embroiled in major scams.
Speaking at a public rally in Balbir Nagar, Fadnavis took a swipe at Kejriwal's recent promises ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, using a humorous anecdote to suggest that Kejriwal frequently lies. He expressed confidence that Delhi voters would oust AAP in favor of the BJP.
Fadnavis campaigned for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in the Gokal Pur Assembly seat, emphasizing that Delhi women will drive change. He accused Kejriwal of sidelining activist Anna Hazare for power, as political tensions rise between AAP, BJP, and Congress ahead of the February 5 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Kejriwal
- AAP
- BJP
- elections
- Delhi
- corruption
- promises
- Kejriwal lies
- BJP victory
ALSO READ
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections
Congress Promises Freebies and Benefits for Delhi Residents
Delhi Residents Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Ahead of Elections
Congress announces 300 units of free electricity for Delhi residents ahead of polls.
Engineer Arrested in Corruption Sting