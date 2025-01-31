PM Modi Calls for All-Round Development in Budget Session 2025-26

In a significant address ahead of the Budget Session 2025-26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pointed out the absence of foreign interference, a first since 2014, highlighting a notable shift in India's parliamentary landscape.

PM Modi underscored the government's commitment to all-round development, focusing on what he termed the '3Is' - Innovation, Inclusion, and Investment - as key drivers of economic growth. He articulated the need for reforms and performance from both central and state governments to achieve transformative change, with public participation playing a pivotal role.

The Prime Minister also spotlighted the importance of upcoming legislative changes, mentioning pivotal bills aimed at fortifying the nation, enhancing women's rights, and empowering the young generation to lead in policy-making. As the budget session unfolds, with an address by President Droupadi Murmu and the presentation of the Economic Survey by the Union Finance Minister, key legislative proposals such as the Banking Laws Amendment and the Railways Amendment are expected to be discussed at length.

(With inputs from agencies.)