Left Menu

PM Modi Calls for All-Round Development in Budget Session 2025-26

During the Budget Session 2025-26, PM Modi highlighted the absence of foreign interference and reiterated the focus on innovation, inclusion, and investment for India's comprehensive growth. He urged MPs to seize the 'golden opportunity' to strengthen the country's future, emphasizing the importance of public participation and addressing historic bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:05 IST
PM Modi Calls for All-Round Development in Budget Session 2025-26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address ahead of the Budget Session 2025-26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pointed out the absence of foreign interference, a first since 2014, highlighting a notable shift in India's parliamentary landscape.

PM Modi underscored the government's commitment to all-round development, focusing on what he termed the '3Is' - Innovation, Inclusion, and Investment - as key drivers of economic growth. He articulated the need for reforms and performance from both central and state governments to achieve transformative change, with public participation playing a pivotal role.

The Prime Minister also spotlighted the importance of upcoming legislative changes, mentioning pivotal bills aimed at fortifying the nation, enhancing women's rights, and empowering the young generation to lead in policy-making. As the budget session unfolds, with an address by President Droupadi Murmu and the presentation of the Economic Survey by the Union Finance Minister, key legislative proposals such as the Banking Laws Amendment and the Railways Amendment are expected to be discussed at length.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025