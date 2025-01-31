Left Menu

BJP Launches Intensive Campaign Drive for Delhi Assembly Polls

The BJP is mobilizing its MPs within the National Democratic Alliance to enhance their campaign efforts for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Party president J P Nadda has urged thorough grassroots engagement, assigning MPs to specific areas for targeted voter outreach ahead of the February 5 elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its campaign efforts for the Delhi Assembly elections by mobilizing MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Party president J P Nadda has called on them to initiate a comprehensive outreach program across designated areas.

In preparation, teams of two MPs have been tasked with managing specific 'mandals' within Delhi, commencing a detailed campaign that will run from Saturday through the final day of election activities on February 3. The elections are scheduled for February 5.

Nadda recently presided over a meeting with NDA MPs, including leaders from significant BJP ally parties. One MP shared that their responsibility includes connecting with voters across 59 booths, with more than half deemed challenging. The BJP is committed to overcoming the Aam Aadmi Party's incumbency amidst recent electoral successes in Haryana and Maharashtra.

