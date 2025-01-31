BJP Launches Intensive Campaign Drive for Delhi Assembly Polls
The BJP is mobilizing its MPs within the National Democratic Alliance to enhance their campaign efforts for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Party president J P Nadda has urged thorough grassroots engagement, assigning MPs to specific areas for targeted voter outreach ahead of the February 5 elections.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its campaign efforts for the Delhi Assembly elections by mobilizing MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Party president J P Nadda has called on them to initiate a comprehensive outreach program across designated areas.
In preparation, teams of two MPs have been tasked with managing specific 'mandals' within Delhi, commencing a detailed campaign that will run from Saturday through the final day of election activities on February 3. The elections are scheduled for February 5.
Nadda recently presided over a meeting with NDA MPs, including leaders from significant BJP ally parties. One MP shared that their responsibility includes connecting with voters across 59 booths, with more than half deemed challenging. The BJP is committed to overcoming the Aam Aadmi Party's incumbency amidst recent electoral successes in Haryana and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections
Delhi Residents Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Ahead of Elections
BJP Reveals Strong Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
Mizoram Prepares for Comprehensive Local Council Elections
BJP Names Nine Candidates to Challenge AAP in Delhi Elections