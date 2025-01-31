Vandalism at Jean-Marie Le Pen's Tomb Sparks Outrage
The tomb of Jean-Marie Le Pen, a controversial far-right leader in France, was vandalized weeks after his burial. Authorities in Brittany are investigating the incident, which underscores the polarizing legacy Le Pen left behind due to his extreme views on immigration and multiculturalism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:18 IST
- Country:
- France
Less than three weeks since the burial of Jean-Marie Le Pen, his tomb in Brittany, France, has been vandalized, prompting an ongoing police investigation.
The far-right leader and founder of the National Front, known for his stringent anti-immigration stance, passed away on January 7. The incident has stirred significant controversy.
French officials and citizens alike have condemned the vandalism, with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau calling it an "absolute abjection". Police patrols around the site have been intensified following this exceptional incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack Amid Police Investigation
Turkish Opposition Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy
Delhi's Declining Infrastructure Sparks Political Controversy
Turkish Far-Right Leader Arrested Amid Political Controversy
Waqf Bill Amendments Gain Momentum Amid Political Controversy