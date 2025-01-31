Vandalism at Jean-Marie Le Pen's Tomb Sparks Outrage

Less than three weeks since the burial of Jean-Marie Le Pen, his tomb in Brittany, France, has been vandalized, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

The far-right leader and founder of the National Front, known for his stringent anti-immigration stance, passed away on January 7. The incident has stirred significant controversy.

French officials and citizens alike have condemned the vandalism, with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau calling it an "absolute abjection". Police patrols around the site have been intensified following this exceptional incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)