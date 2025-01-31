Syrian Security Officer Arrest Sparks Regional Change

In a significant development in post-Assad Syria, authorities have detained Atef Najib, a high-ranking former security officer and cousin of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad. Najib, seen by many as pivotal in sparking the 2011 uprising in Daraa due to his crackdown on protests, was arrested in Latakia province, according to state media SANA.

The arrest is part of a broader operation by the new ruling authority, which follows the overthrow of Assad's government by Islamic rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham last year. The current leadership, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is committed to detaining former regime members accused of human rights violations.

Najib is accused of using repressive measures in 2011, including the arrest and torture of boys in Daraa, which catalyzed the nationwide protests. His capture signals a reinforced effort to bring justice for past crimes, as the General Security head in Latakia, Mustafa Knaifati, emphasized. Najib now faces trial following his detention.

