Left Menu

Syrian Security Officer Arrest Sparks Regional Change

Syrian authorities arrested Atef Najib, a former senior security officer and Bashar al-Assad's cousin, for his role in the 2011 uprising in Daraa. This marks a significant move in restoring regional stability by targeting remnants of the old regime, following the power shift to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:25 IST
Syrian Security Officer Arrest Sparks Regional Change

In a significant development in post-Assad Syria, authorities have detained Atef Najib, a high-ranking former security officer and cousin of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad. Najib, seen by many as pivotal in sparking the 2011 uprising in Daraa due to his crackdown on protests, was arrested in Latakia province, according to state media SANA.

The arrest is part of a broader operation by the new ruling authority, which follows the overthrow of Assad's government by Islamic rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham last year. The current leadership, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is committed to detaining former regime members accused of human rights violations.

Najib is accused of using repressive measures in 2011, including the arrest and torture of boys in Daraa, which catalyzed the nationwide protests. His capture signals a reinforced effort to bring justice for past crimes, as the General Security head in Latakia, Mustafa Knaifati, emphasized. Najib now faces trial following his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025