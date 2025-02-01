Left Menu

France Pushes Resolution on Rwanda Troop Withdrawal from Congo

France plans to introduce a draft resolution at the U.N. Security Council aiming to pressure Rwanda into withdrawing troops from eastern Congo. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere emphasizes a strong message from the council urging troop withdrawal and renewed dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:52 IST
France Pushes Resolution on Rwanda Troop Withdrawal from Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is set to propose a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council, aiming to push Rwanda to pull its troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere.

De Riviere expressed hope for swift adoption without imposing sanctions, emphasizing the need for a strong message urging the cessation of current actions and the withdrawal of foreign elements.

Once circulated among the 15 members, the resolution requires at least nine favorable votes without vetoes from any of the five permanent members to pass. France is working closely with partners to resume dialogue between DRC and Rwanda, facilitated by Angola through the Luanda process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025