France Pushes Resolution on Rwanda Troop Withdrawal from Congo
France plans to introduce a draft resolution at the U.N. Security Council aiming to pressure Rwanda into withdrawing troops from eastern Congo. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere emphasizes a strong message from the council urging troop withdrawal and renewed dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
France is set to propose a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council, aiming to push Rwanda to pull its troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere.
De Riviere expressed hope for swift adoption without imposing sanctions, emphasizing the need for a strong message urging the cessation of current actions and the withdrawal of foreign elements.
Once circulated among the 15 members, the resolution requires at least nine favorable votes without vetoes from any of the five permanent members to pass. France is working closely with partners to resume dialogue between DRC and Rwanda, facilitated by Angola through the Luanda process.
