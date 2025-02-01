Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP’s Divisive Politics Amidst Delhi Election Campaign

In a scathing attack, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, accusing them of sowing discord among religions for political gain. The Wayanad MP criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of attributing all issues to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, during a rally in Chandni Chowk.

Addressing the political atmosphere, Gandhi stated, "Politics that pits people against each other serves only self-interested leaders, not the poor. BJP's divisive politics has been apparent from its inception. 80 percent of PM Modi's speeches focus on blaming others, especially Nehru." Gandhi also defended former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's legacy against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, arguing her focus was on development and infrastructure.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah added to the critique of AAP, predicting a severe electoral loss for the party, and labeled AAP the '3G sarkar' - accusing it of corruption, sheltering infiltrators, and financial scams. Shah noted that AAP was shifting candidates to avoid electoral defeat, indicating a challenging battle ahead as Delhi elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)