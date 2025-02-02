Political Showdown: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Allegations Ahead of Delhi Polls
In the run-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism, urging the Election Commission to deploy special observers in his constituency. The BJP dismisses these claims, attributing them to Kejriwal's fear of losing. Both parties are gearing up for a fiercely contested election.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Election Commission to deploy special observers in his New Delhi constituency, citing 'hooliganism' allegedly by the BJP. This move highlights the heightened tensions as both parties strive for electoral dominance.
The BJP has refuted Kejriwal's accusations, suggesting they stem from his apprehension of possible defeat in the upcoming polls scheduled for February 5. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra argued the allegations indicate Kejriwal's declining mental condition and language.
In a strategy to counter BJP's alleged intimidation tactics, Kejriwal launched a social media campaign encouraging people to share experiences using the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'. With both AAP and BJP preparing for a tight electoral race, the outcome holds significant implications for Delhi's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
