Political Showdown: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Allegations Ahead of Delhi Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Election Commission to deploy special observers in his New Delhi constituency, citing 'hooliganism' allegedly by the BJP. This move highlights the heightened tensions as both parties strive for electoral dominance.

The BJP has refuted Kejriwal's accusations, suggesting they stem from his apprehension of possible defeat in the upcoming polls scheduled for February 5. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra argued the allegations indicate Kejriwal's declining mental condition and language.

In a strategy to counter BJP's alleged intimidation tactics, Kejriwal launched a social media campaign encouraging people to share experiences using the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'. With both AAP and BJP preparing for a tight electoral race, the outcome holds significant implications for Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)