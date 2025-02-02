Syria's New Direction: Interim President Visits Saudi Arabia

Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, embarked on a pivotal diplomatic journey to Saudi Arabia, marking his first international trip in office. The visit signals a potential pivot from Iran as Syria's key regional ally. Al-Sharaa was accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and the delegation was warmly received by Saudi officials.

The discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused on enhancing security, stability, and cooperation between the two countries. This move marks a shift in Syria's foreign policy, as Saudi Arabia had previously supported insurgent groups against the Assad regime during the early years of Syria's conflict.

As Syria seeks to lift economic sanctions and rebuild after years of war, al-Sharaa's visit to Riyadh highlights a strategic realignment. This could pave the way for strengthened regional ties and aid in alleviating the immense humanitarian and economic challenges Syria continues to face.

