North Korea Denounces US 'Rogue' Label Amid Trump's Diplomatic Overtures

North Korea has issued its first direct criticism of the Trump administration, targeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for branding it a “rogue” state. The move signals North Korea's continued tough stance towards the US, despite Trump's overtures to revive diplomacy with Kim Jong Un.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented move, North Korea has publicly criticized the Trump administration for the first time, targeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's classification of the nation as a "rogue" state.

This verbal salvo, issued on Monday, underscores North Korea's intent to maintain its hardline approach towards the U.S., even as former President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to rekindle diplomatic efforts with Kim Jong Un.

The rebuke also highlights the ongoing tension within diplomatic corridors, despite Trump's previous meetings with Kim aimed at denuclearization, which ended without resolution amid stalemates over U.S.-imposed sanctions.

