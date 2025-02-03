Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Press Gallery Committee has raised serious allegations against the Delhi Police, accusing them of unlawfully detaining journalists. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Committee detailed the incidents of misconduct involving several media personnel from Punjab.

According to the Committee, journalists were in Delhi to cover the elections, but were reportedly harassed and detained after they exposed attempts by certain individuals to manipulate the election process through illegal means such as distribution of alcohol. The journalists, instead of being given protection, faced mistreatment by the police.

Highlighting the incident at Tughlaq Police Station, where five journalists were allegedly kept overnight, the Committee condemned the actions of the police, demanding accountability and preventive measures to avoid such episodes in the future. Notably, this controversy unfolds as political tensions rise ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)