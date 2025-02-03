Left Menu

Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Press Gallery Committee has accused the Delhi Police of detaining journalists unfairly during Delhi elections. They have urged the Chief Election Commissioner to take action against police misconduct. Five journalists were reportedly held overnight at Tughlaq Police Station, triggering demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:15 IST
Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Press Gallery Committee has raised serious allegations against the Delhi Police, accusing them of unlawfully detaining journalists. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Committee detailed the incidents of misconduct involving several media personnel from Punjab.

According to the Committee, journalists were in Delhi to cover the elections, but were reportedly harassed and detained after they exposed attempts by certain individuals to manipulate the election process through illegal means such as distribution of alcohol. The journalists, instead of being given protection, faced mistreatment by the police.

Highlighting the incident at Tughlaq Police Station, where five journalists were allegedly kept overnight, the Committee condemned the actions of the police, demanding accountability and preventive measures to avoid such episodes in the future. Notably, this controversy unfolds as political tensions rise ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025