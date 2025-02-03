Delhi CM Atishi Champions Democracy Amid Assembly Election Showdown

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi took to the streets in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, declaring that votes should be earned by winning the hearts of the people and not through intimidation. Her comments came in response to an anecdote she shared about an elderly woman's encounter with BJP's 'goons', discouraging her from voting for the 'Jhaadu' symbol.

Atishi expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ability to form the government, citing overwhelming public support during her roadshow. She emphasized that the large turnout at the event underscored people's love for Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, and their readiness to back the party's track record.

With the election campaign concluding on Monday, Atishi and Kejriwal held a final roadshow, predicting victory in 55 assembly seats while urging women to influence their families towards AAP votes. Kejriwal insisted that this election emphasizes women's decision-making power and criticized BJP as a party for the affluent, while affirming AAP's expected historic wins across key constituencies.

