Left Menu

Rijiju Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over China Praise

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for praising China more than its spokespersons in Parliament, demanding an apology for China's territorial grabs during 1959 and 1962. Rijiju called for action if Gandhi could not authenticate his remarks, emphasizing the need for accountability in parliamentary commentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:06 IST
Rijiju Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over China Praise
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a parliamentary session on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed discontent with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju asserted that Gandhi had praised China more excessively than even the neighboring country's representatives and demanded an apology for China's territorial acquisitions in 1959 and 1962.

Rijiju urged the parliamentary chair to take suitable action against Gandhi's remarks if he fails to provide evidence supporting his claims. He warned that any leniency granted to Gandhi could set a precedent for future opposition leaders to make unchecked assertions.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey echoed the criticism, alleging negligence by former prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, regarding China's territorial claims. Dubey praised current efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the longstanding border dispute with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025