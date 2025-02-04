Rijiju Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over China Praise
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for praising China more than its spokespersons in Parliament, demanding an apology for China's territorial grabs during 1959 and 1962. Rijiju called for action if Gandhi could not authenticate his remarks, emphasizing the need for accountability in parliamentary commentary.
- Country:
- India
In a parliamentary session on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed discontent with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju asserted that Gandhi had praised China more excessively than even the neighboring country's representatives and demanded an apology for China's territorial acquisitions in 1959 and 1962.
Rijiju urged the parliamentary chair to take suitable action against Gandhi's remarks if he fails to provide evidence supporting his claims. He warned that any leniency granted to Gandhi could set a precedent for future opposition leaders to make unchecked assertions.
BJP member Nishikant Dubey echoed the criticism, alleging negligence by former prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, regarding China's territorial claims. Dubey praised current efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the longstanding border dispute with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apology on Air: Tony Jones' Comments Spark Djokovic Controversy
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur