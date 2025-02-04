Rijiju Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over China Praise

In a parliamentary session on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed discontent with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju asserted that Gandhi had praised China more excessively than even the neighboring country's representatives and demanded an apology for China's territorial acquisitions in 1959 and 1962.

Rijiju urged the parliamentary chair to take suitable action against Gandhi's remarks if he fails to provide evidence supporting his claims. He warned that any leniency granted to Gandhi could set a precedent for future opposition leaders to make unchecked assertions.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey echoed the criticism, alleging negligence by former prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, regarding China's territorial claims. Dubey praised current efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the longstanding border dispute with China.

