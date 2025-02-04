Weapons Shipments to Ukraine Resume Amid Trump Administration Debate
The United States briefly paused weapons shipments to Ukraine as the Trump administration debated its policy towards Kyiv. Shipments have since resumed after reconsideration, highlighting internal disagreements on the extent of U.S. aid to Ukraine in its conflict.
United States weapons shipments to Ukraine were temporarily halted recently as the Trump administration revisited its policy towards Kyiv. However, the shipments resumed over the weekend, according to sources familiar with the situation.
The pause came after the White House initially considered blocking all aid to Ukraine but later retracted this stance. Conflicting views persist within the administration about the level of support the U.S. should provide to Kyiv's war effort, as per a U.S. official's account.
Efforts to obtain a comment from the White House were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
