Weapons Shipments to Ukraine Resume Amid Trump Administration Debate

United States weapons shipments to Ukraine were temporarily halted recently as the Trump administration revisited its policy towards Kyiv. However, the shipments resumed over the weekend, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The pause came after the White House initially considered blocking all aid to Ukraine but later retracted this stance. Conflicting views persist within the administration about the level of support the U.S. should provide to Kyiv's war effort, as per a U.S. official's account.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the White House were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

