Elon Musk's New Role: Leading Government Efficiency Amid Controversy

Elon Musk has been appointed as a 'special government employee' in the U.S., a move the White House announced on Monday. This designation allows Musk to contribute to federal government efficiency efforts under President Trump, with less disclosure scrutiny compared to regular government employees.

The decision has elicited both support and criticism, as Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, takes on a role involving government system access and potential agency overhauls. Reports indicate concerns over his influence, especially as he targets the U.S. Agency for International Development for possible closure.

Despite the debates, President Trump defends Musk's involvement, stating that Musk operates within approved limits. Concerns about accountability and transparency persist, particularly as Musk's financial disclosures remain undisclosed to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)