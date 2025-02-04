Left Menu

Presidents Trump and Xi Set to Discuss Trade Tariffs Amid Global Economic Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump plans a crucial discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address potential pauses in previously announced tariffs. The talks aim to ease rising economic tensions between the two nations, following an announcement made by Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser.

Tensions between the U.S. and China may see some resolution as President Donald Trump is expected to engage in strategic discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Scheduled for Tuesday, the dialogue is set to focus on taking a pause from the already announced tariffs, a critical point of contention in the global economic landscape.

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, revealed this impending communication, as reported by a Wall Street Journal journalist on X. The decision to temporarily halt tariffs could serve as a significant step towards defusing the trade wars that have dominated relations between the two countries.

The economic implications of these talks could be substantial, providing a platform for easing the mounting fiscal tensions and setting a precedent for future negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

