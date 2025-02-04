Mexico's Trade Balance Unshaken by Ecuador's Tariff Decision

In a notable response on Tuesday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed the newly announced tariffs from Ecuador. The South American country had declared a 27% tariff on all Mexican goods a day prior, aiming to adjust its trade dynamics.

Despite the move from Ecuador's leadership, President Sheinbaum expressed confidence, highlighting that the trade between Mexico and Ecuador only constitutes a minuscule fraction — approximately 0.4% — of Mexico's total exports to international markets.

At her morning press conference, the president reassured the media that the economic impact of this decision on Mexico would be negligible, underscoring the limited flow of goods to Ecuador in the larger scheme of Mexico's global export strategy.

