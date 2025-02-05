Left Menu

Building the Resistance: Nationwide Protests Against Trump's Early Actions

A grassroots movement opposing President Trump's early administrative actions is gaining momentum across the U.S., organizing protests under hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501. The movement, advocating for democracy and against policies like Project 2025 and large-scale deportations, is planning rallies in all 50 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:04 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A grassroots movement challenging the initial executive orders of President Donald Trump is rapidly gaining traction online, with organized protests scheduled across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Protesting under the banners #buildtheresistance and #50501, the movement plans demonstrations in each state, predominantly at state capitols, with others set for various city locations.

The movement has established a broad online presence, using websites and social networks to rally against Project 2025, a conservative plan impacting government and society. In Michigan, organizers gather in cafes to prepare protest materials, with Kelsey Brianne spearheading local efforts to unite workers and defend democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

