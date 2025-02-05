Building the Resistance: Nationwide Protests Against Trump's Early Actions

A grassroots movement challenging the initial executive orders of President Donald Trump is rapidly gaining traction online, with organized protests scheduled across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Protesting under the banners #buildtheresistance and #50501, the movement plans demonstrations in each state, predominantly at state capitols, with others set for various city locations.

The movement has established a broad online presence, using websites and social networks to rally against Project 2025, a conservative plan impacting government and society. In Michigan, organizers gather in cafes to prepare protest materials, with Kelsey Brianne spearheading local efforts to unite workers and defend democracy.

