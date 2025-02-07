Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee has been acquitted of all charges relating to a controversial 2015 merger, following a decision by an appeals court in South Korea. Prosecutors have announced their intention to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

The Seoul High Court upheld a previous ruling that dismissed accusations against Lee, involving an $8-billion merger between two Samsung affiliates. Prosecutors claimed the merger was orchestrated to solidify Lee's control but were unable to prove financial harm to minority shareholders.

This acquittal marks another chapter in Lee’s ongoing legal challenges, which include past bribery charges linked to a vast political scandal. Lee's legal troubles have spanned a decade, a period during which he served 18 months in prison and witnessed the political downfall of former President Park Geun-hye.

(With inputs from agencies.)