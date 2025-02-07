Sri Lankans in Ukraine Conflict: A Controversial Alliance with Russia

In a startling revelation, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath announced on Friday that at least 59 out of 554 Sri Lankans recruited to fight for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict have perished. Speaking to Parliament, Herath clarified that the recruitment was not through force.

Herath emphasized that the Sri Lankan government has been engaging in dialogues with Russia to facilitate the removal and repatriation of its citizens from the conflict. The government strongly asserted its stance against the recruitment of Sri Lankans for the Russian military.

In a related crackdown, Sri Lankan police detained two retired generals and six other individuals last year, accusing them of unlawfully acting as recruitment agents for Russian mercenary companies. Economic struggles in Sri Lanka have been cited as a motivation behind ex-soldiers choosing to fight abroad.

