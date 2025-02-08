UPDATE 1-Trump says Japan will soon begin importing new shipments of US LNG
(Adds comments by Trump, Japanese prime minister in paragraphs 3-4) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of new shipments of American liquefied natural gas, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday. Japan in particular, we're very happy that they're going to start immediately," he said.
(Adds comments by Trump, Japanese prime minister in paragraphs 3-4) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) -
Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of new shipments of American liquefied natural gas, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump, speaking at a White House press conference after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also said the two nations were working on a joint venture linked to Alaska oil and gas.
"We've opened the sale of LNG immediately ... Japan in particular, we're very happy that they're going to start immediately," he said. Ishiba, speaking through an interpreter, said Japan was also interested in importing bio ethanol, ammonia and other resources at what he called a stable price.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Shigeru Ishiba
- Trump
- WASHINGTON
- Alaska
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Japanese
- U.S.
- American
ALSO READ
Brad Pitt and David Ayer Reunite for Alaskan Adventure 'Heart of the Beast'
White House Lifts Bombs Supply Hold to Israel Amid Ceasefire
Breaking Barriers: Youngest Ever White House Press Secretary Takes the Podium
Alaska House Pushes Back Against Trump's Denali Renaming Order
Netanyahu Set to Meet Trump at the White House