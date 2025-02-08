UPDATE 1-Trump says Japan will soon begin importing new shipments of US LNG

(Adds comments by Trump, Japanese prime minister in paragraphs 3-4) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of new shipments of American liquefied natural gas, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump, speaking at a White House press conference after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also said the two nations were working on a joint venture linked to Alaska oil and gas.

"We've opened the sale of LNG immediately ... Japan in particular, we're very happy that they're going to start immediately," he said. Ishiba, speaking through an interpreter, said Japan was also interested in importing bio ethanol, ammonia and other resources at what he called a stable price.

