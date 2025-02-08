U.S. Cuts South Africa Aid Over Land Policy: A Diplomatic Rift Unfolds
President Trump signed an executive order cutting financial assistance to South Africa, citing concerns over its land policy and a genocide case against Israel. The U.S. will prioritize resettling white South African farmers as refugees. This decision exacerbates tensions between South Africa and Washington.
President Donald Trump has decided to cut financial assistance to South Africa, citing disagreements over its land policy and a genocide case brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In 2023, the U.S. allocated $440 million in assistance to South Africa, according to the latest government data.
The White House announced plans to prioritize humanitarian relief, focusing on the resettlement of white South African farmers and their families through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Afrikaners in South Africa, mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers, will be given preference.
The decision comes amidst claims by Trump and his ally, Elon Musk, that South Africa is unfairly confiscating land from certain groups. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa defends his land expropriation bill, arguing it aims to rectify historic racial disparities. Tensions rise as Washington also voices discontent over South Africa's stance at the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli FM Condemns ICC's Unprecedented Actions Amid Ceasefire Talks with Hamas
Freedom is bittersweet for Palestinians released from Israeli jails
Stalled Ceasefire: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Mount Over Withdrawal Delays
Four female Israeli soldiers are next Gaza hostages being released this weekend, says group representing their families, reports AP.
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Drone Strike in West Bank