U.S. Cuts South Africa Aid Over Land Policy: A Diplomatic Rift Unfolds

President Donald Trump has decided to cut financial assistance to South Africa, citing disagreements over its land policy and a genocide case brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In 2023, the U.S. allocated $440 million in assistance to South Africa, according to the latest government data.

The White House announced plans to prioritize humanitarian relief, focusing on the resettlement of white South African farmers and their families through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Afrikaners in South Africa, mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers, will be given preference.

The decision comes amidst claims by Trump and his ally, Elon Musk, that South Africa is unfairly confiscating land from certain groups. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa defends his land expropriation bill, arguing it aims to rectify historic racial disparities. Tensions rise as Washington also voices discontent over South Africa's stance at the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza.

