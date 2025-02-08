BJP's Triumph in Delhi: A Blow to Congress

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday extended congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for securing a decisive victory in the assembly elections held in Delhi. He emphasized that this poll result poses challenges for the Congress administration in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing struggles, attributing them to a series of election losses. He criticized Gandhi for making unfounded allegations against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission.

Furthermore, Thakur lauded the central BJP leadership for their strategic triumph in Delhi and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption, praising the electorate for eliminating what he termed the 'AAP disaster'.

(With inputs from agencies.)