BJP's Triumph in Delhi: A Blow to Congress
Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition, congratulates BJP on winning Delhi assembly elections. He claims this victory complicates matters for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh as Rahul Gandhi faces defeat. Thakur criticizes AAP for corruption despite its anti-corruption origin, praising Delhi's choice.
- Country:
- India
Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday extended congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for securing a decisive victory in the assembly elections held in Delhi. He emphasized that this poll result poses challenges for the Congress administration in Himachal Pradesh.
Thakur highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing struggles, attributing them to a series of election losses. He criticized Gandhi for making unfounded allegations against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission.
Furthermore, Thakur lauded the central BJP leadership for their strategic triumph in Delhi and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption, praising the electorate for eliminating what he termed the 'AAP disaster'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tributes to Jan Nayak: Remembering Karpoori Thakur
BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining India's Constitution
Karpoori Thakur: Champion of Social Justice Celebrated
Vice President Dhankhar Honors Legacy of Karpoori Thakur at Birth Anniversary Event
Crypto's Capitol Hill: A Surprise Low Investment Trend Among Congress Leaders