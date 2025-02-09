Left Menu

Immigrants Make America Great: Protests Erupt Outside Trump's Golf Club

Demonstrators protested President Trump's immigration policies outside his golf club. They carried signs, flags, and chanted slogans as Trump's motorcade passed by. This protest coincides with Trump's swift actions on immigration reforms since taking office, including border security measures and citizenship restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 01:10 IST
Immigrants Make America Great: Protests Erupt Outside Trump's Golf Club

On Saturday, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Trump International Golf Club to protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The group, bearing flags and signs, chanted 'Immigrants Make America Great' as Trump's motorcade passed by the club.

The protest was a direct counter to Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan. A notable sign in Spanish read 'the American Dream is also ours,' reflecting the grievance of many immigrants under his administration.

Since taking office, Trump has rapidly acted on his immigration promises, deploying military assistance for border security and imposing strict asylum and citizenship regulations. Protests, such as this one, highlight the continuing division and strong opinions surrounding his policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025