Immigrants Make America Great: Protests Erupt Outside Trump's Golf Club

On Saturday, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Trump International Golf Club to protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The group, bearing flags and signs, chanted 'Immigrants Make America Great' as Trump's motorcade passed by the club.

The protest was a direct counter to Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan. A notable sign in Spanish read 'the American Dream is also ours,' reflecting the grievance of many immigrants under his administration.

Since taking office, Trump has rapidly acted on his immigration promises, deploying military assistance for border security and imposing strict asylum and citizenship regulations. Protests, such as this one, highlight the continuing division and strong opinions surrounding his policies.

