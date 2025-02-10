Left Menu

BJP's Quest for Delhi's New Chief Minister Stirs Buzz

Amidst speculation on contenders, BJP leaders stress that the new chief minister of Delhi should be chosen from the elected BJP MLAs following their Assembly election victory. Names of Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and Rekha Gupta are among those considered for the position, honoring the public mandate.

BJP's Quest for Delhi's New Chief Minister Stirs Buzz
The buzz surrounding the selection of Delhi's new chief minister has intensified as senior BJP leaders advocate for a candidate from the newly-elected BJP MLAs. Delhi BJP North West MP Yogender Chandolia supports this approach, emphasizing the experience and competence of the potential candidates.

Among those touted for the role are Parvesh Verma, the BJP's prominent Jat face, and former BJP Delhi presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhya. The party's recent decisive win, claiming 48 out of 70 seats, ended the AAP's decade-long rule, calling for a leader who represents the electorates' mandate.

The BJP Legislature Party is yet to finalize the date for its meeting to elect a leader, as discussions include names like Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma, along with women leaders such as Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai. The political scene remains dynamic with varied choices reflecting caste, community, and gender considerations.

