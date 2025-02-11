Steve Bannon's Legal Crossroads: Plea Deal in the Balance
Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in talks for a plea deal concerning charges of money laundering and conspiracy related to fundraising for a border wall. While Bannon pleads not guilty, discussions suggest a forthcoming guilty plea that could avoid jail time.
Steve Bannon, a former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump, is engaged in discussions with New York prosecutors over a possible plea agreement to settle allegations of money laundering and conspiracy. These charges stem from a 2019 fundraising initiative that generated over $15 million to support Trump's border wall plans.
Though Bannon has maintained his innocence, reports indicate that his defense team is preparing for a guilty plea to secure a deal that would exclude any jail time. This comes ahead of a trial slated for March 4 and a pre-trial discussion set for Tuesday.
Bannon's prominent role in right-wing media and his brief tenure as Trump's chief strategist underscore the high-profile nature of this case. Trump's previous federal pardon for Bannon does not extend to current state-level charges, presenting a complex legal scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
