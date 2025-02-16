Left Menu

Naqvi Critiques Congress Under Modi's Leadership

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the BJP's electoral success. He criticized the Congress for failing to accept the people's mandate and described it as a non-performing party suffering from Modi phobia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:46 IST
Naqvi Critiques Congress Under Modi's Leadership
Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the party's string of electoral successes under his guidance. He contrasted this with the Congress party, which he claims is preoccupied with loss after loss.

Naqvi noted that the BJP government, for the first time post-Independence, is operating independently of the Congress with successful governance in its third consecutive term, recognizing the absence of influence from Congress or its 'family' control.

He further criticized the Congress, attributing their political woes to a 'Modi phobia,' labeling the party as non-performing and the associated dynastic family as non-productive. Naqvi observed that the Congress' support base is critically weakened, describing it as being on 'ventilator' support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025