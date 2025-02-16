Naqvi Critiques Congress Under Modi's Leadership

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the party's string of electoral successes under his guidance. He contrasted this with the Congress party, which he claims is preoccupied with loss after loss.

Naqvi noted that the BJP government, for the first time post-Independence, is operating independently of the Congress with successful governance in its third consecutive term, recognizing the absence of influence from Congress or its 'family' control.

He further criticized the Congress, attributing their political woes to a 'Modi phobia,' labeling the party as non-performing and the associated dynastic family as non-productive. Naqvi observed that the Congress' support base is critically weakened, describing it as being on 'ventilator' support.

